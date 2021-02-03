Police identify victim found shot, stabbed in Oklahoma apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have identified a man who was found dead inside his apartment in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City officers were called to the 8100 block of W. Britton Rd. after receiving a report about a dead person found inside an apartment.

Investigators say they found a 22-year-old Janouski Wells dead in his apartment.

Authorities say they received information about two possible suspects and arrested 21-year-old Jacob Montes and 21-year-old Jordi Olvera.

Jacob Montes and Jordi Olvera

Through the course of the investigation, officials say they learned that the suspects allegedly broke into Wells’ apartment and shot him multiple times.

After the victim was dead, investigators say the suspects stabbed him and removed his finger.

Montes and Olvera were arrested on numerous complaints including first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and desecrating a human corpse.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.