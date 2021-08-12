Police identify victim found shot to death in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have identified a man who was found dead after a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a possible shooting near N.E. 25th and Rhode Island.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a body lying in the street.

Authorities later identified the victim as 64-year-old Robert Simmons.

At this point, there is no word on any potential suspects or a motive in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.