OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the victim in Friday’s deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the scene near NW 82nd and Western around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

According to OKCPD, someone called 911 after finding the victim with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Norris Wilson deceased inside a home.

Currently, this is still an open investigation, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.