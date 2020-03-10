Police identify victim in Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are still searching for a suspect in connection to an Oklahoma City man’s murder.

Around 6:30 p.m. on March 9, Oklahoma City officers were called to an apartment complex near NE 36th St. and Hiawassee Rd. after gunshots were heard in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Frederick James Stutson suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stutson was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.