OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified the victim in a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 7:30 p.m. on April 22, Oklahoma City police were called to the 9500 block of S. I-35 Service Rd. in response to a shooting.

Investigators say the victim was found shot inside an apartment.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

The victim has since been identified as 19-year-old Shearob Pittman.

Currently, officials say they are in the very early stages of the investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.