OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the second homicide victim in 2024.

Authorities confirm last night, Oklahoma City Police were called to a business in the 1600 block of SW 29th St. on reports of a disturbance. Officers arrived to find 55-year-old Marvin Thomas had been shot. Investigators learned Thomas showed up to the business and began an altercation with someone inside. During the altercation, Thomas swung a knife at the person who then shot Thomas, killing him.

Currently officials say, it appears this is a case of self-defense but will be presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405/297-1200.