OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly road rage shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of N.W. 10th St.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle lying outside of his vehicle. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times.
Hinkle was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Several witnesses spoke to authorities and described the suspect as being in a hearse-style vehicle.
Following several tips from the public, investigators went to a home in the 2100 block of N.W. 35th St. where the hearse was found.
Police arrested 25-year-old Kasey McConville on a complaint of first-degree murder.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.