An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly road rage shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of N.W. 10th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle lying outside of his vehicle. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times.

Hinkle was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Several witnesses spoke to authorities and described the suspect as being in a hearse-style vehicle.

Following several tips from the public, investigators went to a home in the 2100 block of N.W. 35th St. where the hearse was found.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kasey McConville on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.