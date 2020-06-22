Police identify victim killed near Juneteenth celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly shooting that occurred near Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on June 20, Oklahoma City officers were called to the area of N.E. 36th and Kelley after witnesses reported hearing several gunshots nearby.

Officials say the shooting occurred near the ‘Juneteenth Block Party,’ which featured family-friendly activities and events.

“The officers are saying it was not related to the Juneteenth celebration. However, all of us are saddened and sending prayers and condolences to the family of the person who transitioned into the ancestral tribe last night,” said Sheri Dickerson, the executive director of the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Authorities say 40-year-old D’Andre Allen was found in the parking lot of 3725 Springlake Drive, which was a shared parking lot with the event.

Allen was taken to a nearby hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

Officials say it is still early in the investigation, but urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.