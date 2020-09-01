Police identify victim shot, killed at Plaza Inn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting that took place at a metro motel on Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Plaza Inn, located at 3200 S. I-35 Service Rd.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Johnathan Ward dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say it appears that Ward was involved in an argument or an altercation with another person inside one of the rooms and was shot.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

