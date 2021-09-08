Police identify victim shot, killed in Del City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Del City police investigating a reported shooting.

Del City police investigating a reported shooting.

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City have identified a man who was shot to death on Tuesday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sep. 7, Del City police responded to a call of a vehicle that hit a tree near the 3200 block of Westside Dr.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that it appeared that the driver had been shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they immediately began providing aid to the victim.

The victim, who was identified as 45-year-old Dejuan Odell Carr, was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Carr turned off Tinker Diagonal onto Westside Dr. when another vehicle pulled up next to him and began shooting.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim’s vehicle continued rolling forward and hit the tree.

If you have any information on the case, call the Del City Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter