OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in northeast Oklahoma City on Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m. on June 5, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting at a home near N.E. 108th St. and N. Kelley Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 39-year-old Han Sang shot to death.

Investigators say Sang was outside of his home when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

At this point, this is an open investigation and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.