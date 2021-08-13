Police identify victim shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in Oklahoma City.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 42nd and Linn.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old Kent Murcer.

Officials say Murcer had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.