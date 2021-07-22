Police identify victim, suspect in deadly stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City

The scene of an early morning stabbing in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested one person in connection to a deadly stabbing in an Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Around 8:30 a.m. on July 21, officers were called to a reported stabbing at the City of Hope Mission, located in at 3200 N.W. 28th St.

When officers arrived at the half-way house, they found the director of the mission, 65-year-old Eric Rupe, suffering from a stab wound.

Investigators learned that an altercation occurred between Rupe and a resident at the half-way house, 38-year-old Jaython Betterton.

At some point during the altercation, officials say Betterton produced a knife and stabbed Rupe.

Photo goes with story
The scene of an early morning stabbing in Oklahoma City.

Sadly, Rupe died from his injuries.

Betterton was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Nearby neighbors told KFOR they were shocked by the violence and Rupe’s death.

“This guy’s an amazing man. He’s helped a lot of people,” said Richard Rowley.

Rowley says the victim was nothing but kind and devoted to helping the community, leaving him wondering why anyone would want to hurt him.

“He’s always bringing people in that no one else will bring in. He did everything he can to try to help people,” he said.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

