OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting near W. Memorial Rd. and N. May Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Zyron Owens dead from a gunshot wound.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting.

Officials say 29-year-old Evan Phillips, 21-year-old Devontae Green, and 20-year-old Tycia Britton were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say everyone was leaving a nearby business when the shooting began.

At this point, the suspect is still on the loose.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.