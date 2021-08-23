Police in Enid investigating stabbing

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid say they are searching for a suspect accused in an assault.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Enid Police Department were called to a stabbing in the 300 block of W. Wabash.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman lying next to a vehicle in the alleyway.

Investigators say the victim had been stabbed six to seven times in her abdomen.

Authorities say they are searching for 37-year-old Donyel Tyrone Johnson in connection to the stabbing. He is believed to still be armed with a knife and is known to frequent the 1200 block of E. Broadway.

If you see Johnson, you are urged to call 911.