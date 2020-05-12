Police in The Village looking for two accused of shoplifting at CVS

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in The Village are investigating after two women allegedly shoplifted at a store.

According to The Village Police Department, the pair entered CVS and reportedly filled a basket with multiple items and then left the store without paying for them.

The women were last seen leaving in a white pickup.

The Village police are hoping to identify the two in photos they posted on their Facebook page.

If you have any information, call Detective Lukas Cary at (405) 751-9569, Ext. 227. Or, you can call Crime Stoppers at (405) 751-1234.