OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say an infant and an adult are recovering after being shot in a reported drive-by shooting.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a drive-by shooting at a home near S.E. 44th and Bryant.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a two-month-old child and an adult were both injured.

Oklahoma City police say both victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, there is no word about a potential suspect.