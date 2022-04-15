OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating two separate shooting in Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Oklahoma City and Bethany police were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 16th and Rockwell Ave.

Initial reports indicate that one person was grazed by a bullet.

However, no other information is known at this time.

A short time later, investigators were called to another shooting near S.W. 47th and S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say one person had been shot in the incident.

That victim died from their injuries.

So far, there is no word on if any arrests have been made.