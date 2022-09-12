Update 7:40 p.m. – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department now say a minor was not shot in the hand. They tell KFOR there were two juveniles at the Aldi’s but both were unharmed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home on the city’s southwest side shortly after two juveniles asked a bystander for help at a nearby grocery store.

Officers were called to the Aldi’s near SW 59th and Penn. when two juveniles asked a bystander to call authorities.

Investigators traced the incident back to a house just behind the store where they discovered two people dead inside that home.

Officials say the shooter could be one of the deceased, but it is still under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.