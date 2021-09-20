Police investigate after 3 injured in Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a shooting call at an apartment complex near N.W. Expressway and Council Rd. in Oklahoma City.

“Nothing ever bad has happened that I know of,” said one resident Terene Swafford. “Feeling kind of a little bit unsafe to be honest with you.”

Police tell KFOR there was a large group of people inside one of the apartments.

At some point, a person knocked on the door, and got into an argument with someone inside.

Both started shooting and were hit by bullets.

“Investigators are still trying to piece together what exactly occurred, what the relationships are between these individuals,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

One of the people involved drove to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The other was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say a third person suffered a head injury.

Residents now left not only concerned for each other, but also their kids.

“It makes me a lot more protective because I don’t want something to happen to him,” said Swafford.

All three people injured are expected to be fine.

Right now, no arrests have been made.