Police investigate after 3 people injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a domestic call at an apartment complex near N.W. Expressway and Council Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators learned that one man started shooting at another man and woman. However, the second man returned gunfire, and all 3 people were injured in the shooting.

All three are expected to survive.

At this point, officials say there are not a lot of details about what led up to the shooting.