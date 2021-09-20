Police investigate after 3 people injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a domestic call at an apartment complex near N.W. Expressway and Council Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators learned that one man started shooting at another man and woman. However, the second man returned gunfire, and all 3 people were injured in the shooting.

All three are expected to survive.

At this point, officials say there are not a lot of details about what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter