OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect on a motorcycle who allegedly shot a man on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening, officers were called to N.W. 36th and MacArthur following a reported shooting.

According to the police report, the victim told investigators that he was at a liquor store near N.W. 34th and MacArthur Blvd. when he got into an argument in the parking lot.

The report states that the victim was arguing with the suspect over a parking issue next to a motorcycle.

The victim said the suspect shot at him through the car window, which hit him in the chest.

The victim was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage they hope will help solve the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.