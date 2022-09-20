OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 19, Oklahoma City police were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of N.W. 26th St. to check the welfare of a resident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 53-year-old Jason Toland inside an apartment.

Investigators say Toland had injuries consistent with homicide.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.