OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was killed after a shooting took place Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, said an Oklahoma City police department public information officer.

According to police the victim was shot near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police said a citizen called and said someone had been shot. When officers arrived to the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are currently investigating. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we find out more information.