NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian in Norman.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident near 24th Ave. S.W. and Lindsey in Norman.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they learned a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

So far, no other details have been released.