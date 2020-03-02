Police investigate after two bodies found in Oklahoma home

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home in south Tulsa.

Officials tell KJRH that it started with a call about an abandoned SUV near the football field at Jenks East Elementary School. When officers searched the SUV, they discovered several weapons inside it.

Investigators traced the SUV to an address in south Tulsa. When they arrived, they smelled a strong odor of gas coming from the house, so they called Hazmat crews to ventilate the area.

After it was deemed safe to go inside, they found the bodies of two people.

So far, no other information is being released.