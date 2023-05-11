DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered inside a Del City home Thursday.

Officers were called to the house near SE 15th St. and Sunnylane Rd. Thursday after a mail carrier noticed a strong odor and unopened mail piling up.

Investigators say it is too early in the investigation to determine what happened to the people, but it appears the bodies have been inside the home for quite some time.

They are considering this a suspicious death as the investigation gets underway.

This is a developing situation. No other information is available.