OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered inside a car at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side.

Authorities were called to the Almonte Apartments at SW 59th and May Ave. around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a suspicious death.

Officials say a body was found inside a car that had been parked at the complex for several days.

The Medical Examiner was also on scene to determine cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.