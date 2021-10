CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement officers were called to an Oklahoma school district on Monday following a bomb threat.

Investigators say it all started when they received a call from a person who claimed to have a bomb in a backpack at the Chandler baseball stadium.

Throughout Monday morning, authorities were searching the Chandler Public Schools campus.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms that they haven’t found anything suspicious, but they are still investigating the case.