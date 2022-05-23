CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Chickasha are investigating after a reported fight at a local lake.

On Thursday night, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were called to an area hospital after several people showed up with injuries sustained during a fight.

Investigators learned there was a brawl at Chickasha Lake after citizens began sharing videos taken during the fight.

At this point, police are investigating and say they believe teens and adults were involved.

So far, one arrest has been made.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding this incident or the people involved, please contact the Chickasha Police Department at (405) 222-6051.