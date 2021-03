OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported drive-by shooting near N.W. 28th and Independence.

Initial reports indicated that someone in a truck drove up and shot a man on a bicycle in the back.

Sadly, that victim died from his injuries.

Officials say no arrests have been made and they do not have a definitive description of the suspect at this time.