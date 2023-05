MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead after being shot in Midwest City.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials with the Midwest City Police Department were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 10th and Air Depot Blvd.

Authorities say that although they don’t have many details, they know one person was killed in the shooting.

At this point, it is unclear if any arrests were made.

Midwest Police say that the investigation is ongoing.