OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot at a metro motel.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a motel near S.W. 15th and MacArthur Blvd. after a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the Green Carpet Inn, they found one man shot to death.

Police detained multiple witnesses at the scene, but no arrests have been made in the case.