Police investigate deadly shooting at Oklahoma City’s Wheeler Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the second time this week, Oklahoma City police officers responded to a local park regarding a shooting.

On Thursday night, officers were called to Wheeler Park after neighbors reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

“I was just in the living room with the kids watching a family movie and I heard what sounded like fireworks, like a whole bunch of them,” said Brenda Sanchez, a neighbor who lives near the park.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man dead in the parking lot of the park.

Investigators say they were able to find multiple shell casings, but they are still working to identify a suspect.

“We don’t have any suspect information at this particular time. We’re talking to some people who might have been in the park. They said that they heard the shots, but we don’t know whether they know or actually witnessed any of the shooting,” said Capt. Rod Strecker, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.