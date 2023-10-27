OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex near NW 88th and Western around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officials say the incident began as an argument that eventually led to a shooting. One woman was killed and the other victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“We do currently have, what we believe, are persons of interest detained at this point,” said Sgt. Eric Long with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Some people are just being detained for questioning until we can get some further information.”

The injured victim’s condition is unknown at this time.