OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, Oklahoma City police were called to an apartment complex in the 8800 S. Drexel on a body found nearby.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez lying in the parking lot.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.