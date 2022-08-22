OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating an early-morning homicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officers said they responded to a 911 call at 5 a.m. on Sunday near S.W. 24th and Brookline Ave., not too far from May and I-40.

“Call notes were updated to say shots were fired,” said Officer Sam Flowers, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said behind some trees and old railroad tracks, many people live at a homeless camp.

“Officers arrived on scene and found one person and they were deceased,” said Flowers.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, told KFOR they’ve seen transients cross this bridge over I-40 and walk down the street into the camp.

They said the area is no stranger to crime, but residents said they have never seen the homicide unit near their homes.

So far, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any information about the victim.