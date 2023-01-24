OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, officers were called to a reported stabbing at a convenience store parking lot near S.W. 29th and Blackwelder.

Investigators learned that there was a fight between two people that ended in a stabbing.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.