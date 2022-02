EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Edmond say a crash early Friday morning claimed the life of one person.

On Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a wreck near 15th and Bryant in Edmond.

Investigators tell KFOR that a vehicle was heading south on Bryant when it hit a power pole and went off into an embankment.

Sadly, the driver of the vehicle died from their injuries.

At this point, officials ask that drivers avoid the area.