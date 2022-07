OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after a driver died on scene of a head-on collision near NW 13th and MacArthur Blvd. Wednesday afternoon.

Officials were called to the incident around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of a black car died on scene, according to authorities.

MacArthur Blvd. is closed between NW 10th and NW 16th while officers investigate.

No other information is available at this time.