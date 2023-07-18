OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened near NW 13th and Penn around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when a dark colored SUV approached a man and woman as they were walking.

Officials say the suspect shot the man in the rib cage and drove off. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Currently, there is no description of the suspect.

There is no more information available at this time as the investigation continues.