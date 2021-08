Police are searching for the driver and passenger in this white truck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1 p.m. on July 21, officers were called to a reported drive-by shooting in the 7600 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Investigators allege that the occupants of a white Dodge truck fired a gun, hitting a nearby business.

Now, police have released photos of the truck.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.