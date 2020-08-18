Police investigate drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say a security guard was injured in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of S.W. 44th St.

Investigators released a few photos of a person they would like to talk with in regards to the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter