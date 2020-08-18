Police investigate drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say a security guard was injured in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of S.W. 44th St.

Investigators released a few photos of a person they would like to talk with in regards to the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

