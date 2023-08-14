OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after one person was fatally shot on Sunday.

According to OKCPD, officers responded to an apartment complex near NW 42nd St. around 2:17 p.m. on Sunday, August 13.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 76-year-old Connie Smith, who appeared to have been shot to death.

The victim’s son, 48-year-old Shane Smith, remained on scene and was taken into custody. He was questioned at police headquarters before being booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint.

OKCPD asks anyone with information to contact the Homicide Tip-Line 405-297-1200.