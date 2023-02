OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash near Reno and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say a person walking across the street was hit by a vehicle.

Officials say the driver did not stay at the scene.

At this point, the victim’s condition is not known.