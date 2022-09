OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a homicide on the city’s southwest side.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police received a call about gunshots being heard near S.W. 27th and Santa Fe.

When officers arrived in the area, they were flagged down by someone who told them there had been a murder.

Authorities discovered the body of a man.

So far, no arrests have been made.