OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are calling the Thursday morning shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City hotel a murder-suicide.

“At this point, at least, that’s what the evidence is pointing toward at this point,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “But we’re still very early in the investigation.

“It’s quite scary to have it right next door. It could happen to any of us,” said Nikki. Nikki didn’t want to disclose her full name but said she worked at the Hilton Garden Inn for six years.

Nikki told KFOR she watched as police vehicles surrounded the hotel next door.

“[It’s] a little close to home,” said Nikki.

Officials with the police department said they arrived at the hotel near N.W. Expressway and May Ave., they found one person dead and another suffering from critical injuries.

“We’ve never had something like that happen​,” said Nikki. “So, for it to be right next to us, it’s, you know, insane.”

From the outside, the hotel looks vacant.

Construction equipment surrounds the building.

“I don’t know if they’ve got people in there sleeping in there at this time or not, but it’s under construction,” said Knight.

“We’re just going to have to be alert,” said Nikki. “We always make sure that who comes to our hotel is one of our valued guests.”

Officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that both individuals involved have died. Both were identified as male, but no names have been released at this time.

At this point, no other information has been released.