Police investigate potential murder/suicide in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a potential murder/suicide in Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 5900 block of S.E. 87th St. to check the welfare of a couple.

Relatives told investigators that they were unable to reach the couple, even though it appeared that both of them were home.

When officers arrived at the home, they found 43-year-old Jlynn Releford and 41-year-old Michael Releford dead in an apparent murder/suicide.

Authorities believe Michael Releford shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

At this point, this is still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.