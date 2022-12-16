OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents and employees in downtown Oklahoma City probably noticed a strong police presence on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to the area of Hudson and Robert S. Kerr following a report of a suspicious suspect.

Initial reports indicated that a man was carrying a rifle in the parking garage near the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

Police, deputies, and K9s completed a search of the garage, but no one has been found.

Officials have since given the ‘all clear’ for the area and the courthouse has resumed normal operations.