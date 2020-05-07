Police investigate reported shooting in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Bethany are investigating a reported shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m., emergency crews were called to an area near N.W. 23rd and Council after residents reported hearing gunshots.

At this point, it is unclear if anyone was hit.

However, investigators at the scene have been able to find several shell casings.

Authorities also found two possible suspects, who were taken in for questioning.

So far, no other details are being released.

